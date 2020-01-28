Revenue Estimates Analysis of Equity Commonwealth(NYSE:EQC): ANGI Homeservices Inc.(NASDAQ:ANGI)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Equity Commonwealth and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Equity Commonwealth as 25.27 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Equity Commonwealth is 23.84 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 26.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 42.92 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EQC to be -9.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.26%. For the next 5 years, Equity Commonwealth is expecting Growth of -15.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.94% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 522.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.52 and Forward P/E ratio of 72.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Equity Commonwealth currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.06%, where Monthly Performance is 1.45%, Quarterly performance is 2.98%, 6 Months performance is 9.07% and yearly performance percentage is 16.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.35% and Monthly Volatility of 1.26%.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ANGI Homeservices Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc. as 325.44 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ANGI Homeservices Inc. is 314.92 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 332.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 278.99 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ANGI to be -90.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -150%. For the next 5 years, ANGI Homeservices Inc. is expecting Growth of -14.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -76.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ANGI Homeservices Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 64.28 and Forward P/E ratio of 134.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ANGI Homeservices Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.93%, where Monthly Performance is 5.22%, Quarterly performance is 28.55%, 6 Months performance is -36.46% and yearly performance percentage is -45.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.16% and Monthly Volatility of 3.75%.