Price Target Analysis of Hyatt Hotels Corporation(NYSE:H): Louisiana-Pacific Corporation(NYSE:LPX)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 27.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hyatt Hotels Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Corporation as 1.18 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hyatt Hotels Corporation is 1.05 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.26 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.14 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for H to be -67.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -42.22%. For the next 5 years, Hyatt Hotels Corporation is expecting Growth of -1.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hyatt Hotels Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 524.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 44.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hyatt Hotels Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.19%, where Monthly Performance is -6.83%, Quarterly performance is 15.23%, 6 Months performance is 6.7% and yearly performance percentage is 23.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.73% and Monthly Volatility of 1.67%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation as 559.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is 545 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 581 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 589.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LPX to be -47.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 200%. For the next 5 years, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is expecting Growth of 315.48% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -84.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 65.04 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.48%, where Monthly Performance is 4.47%, Quarterly performance is 7.88%, 6 Months performance is 16.92% and yearly performance percentage is 29.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.98% and Monthly Volatility of 1.84%.