Earnings Analysis of Arrow Electronics, Inc.(NYSE:ARW): Oceaneering International, Inc.(NYSE:OII)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.86/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.67/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Arrow Electronics, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.14/share and a High Estimate of $2.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Arrow Electronics, Inc. as 7.33 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Arrow Electronics, Inc. is 7.31 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.4 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.92 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARW to be -15.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.85%. For the next 5 years, Arrow Electronics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Arrow Electronics, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 531.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Arrow Electronics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.67%, where Monthly Performance is -6.11%, Quarterly performance is 4.08%, 6 Months performance is 10.58% and yearly performance percentage is 4.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.60% and Monthly Volatility of 1.54%.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -36.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Oceaneering International, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.33/share and a High Estimate of $-0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Oceaneering International, Inc. as 515.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Oceaneering International, Inc. is 485.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 547 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 495.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OII to be -328.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 45.83%. For the next 5 years, Oceaneering International, Inc. is expecting Growth of 70.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -45.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Oceaneering International, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -7.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Oceaneering International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.22%, where Monthly Performance is -16.31%, Quarterly performance is -7.72%, 6 Months performance is -21.21% and yearly performance percentage is -21.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.10% and Monthly Volatility of 3.61%.