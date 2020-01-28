Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Dover Corporation(NYSE:DOV): Under Armour, Inc.(NYSE:UAA)

Dover Corporation (DOV) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dover Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.44/share and a High Estimate of $1.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dover Corporation as 1.79 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dover Corporation is 1.76 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.83 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.81 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DOV to be 2.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.84%. For the next 5 years, Dover Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dover Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 781.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dover Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.43%, where Monthly Performance is 0.15%, Quarterly performance is 11.95%, 6 Months performance is 17.53% and yearly performance percentage is 45.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.71% and Monthly Volatility of 1.27%.

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 27.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Under Armour, Inc. and for the current quarter 28 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 24 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. as 1.47 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Under Armour, Inc. is 1.43 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.49 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.39 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UAA to be 11.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, Under Armour, Inc. is expecting Growth of 38.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Under Armour, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 7 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 62.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 43.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Under Armour, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.28%, where Monthly Performance is -4.57%, Quarterly performance is -1.01%, 6 Months performance is -24.19% and yearly performance percentage is -3.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.44% and Monthly Volatility of 3.06%.