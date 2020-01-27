What do Analysts Say about Vodafone Group Plc(NASDAQ:VOD): Silicon Motion Technology Corporation(NASDAQ:SIMO)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vodafone Group Plc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vodafone Group Plc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vodafone Group Plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.49%, where Monthly Performance is 5.37%, Quarterly performance is -2.67%, 6 Months performance is 24.54% and yearly performance percentage is 9.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.03% and Monthly Volatility of 0.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.87/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.8/share and a High Estimate of $0.98/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation as 142.61 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is 135.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 152.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 123.39 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SIMO to be 2.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 66.67%. For the next 5 years, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is expecting Growth of 28.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -26.98% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 262.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.67 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.92%, where Monthly Performance is -0.24%, Quarterly performance is 30.25%, 6 Months performance is 20.26% and yearly performance percentage is 37.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.05% and Monthly Volatility of 2.17%.