What do Analysts Say about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.(NYSE:KW): Dermira, Inc.(NASDAQ:DERM)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 266.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $-0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. as 161.9 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is 161.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 161.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 178.7 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 311.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.08%, where Monthly Performance is -1.33%, Quarterly performance is -1.6%, 6 Months performance is 4.47% and yearly performance percentage is 16.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.44% and Monthly Volatility of 1.28%.

Dermira, Inc. (DERM) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dermira, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.64/share and a High Estimate of $-1.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dermira, Inc. as 13.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dermira, Inc. is 12.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 14.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.24 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DERM to be 18.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.44%. For the next 5 years, Dermira, Inc. is expecting Growth of -4.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dermira, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -50.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -583.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -70.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dermira, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.3%, where Monthly Performance is 27.02%, Quarterly performance is 166.15%, 6 Months performance is 130.99% and yearly performance percentage is 200.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 23.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.69% and Monthly Volatility of 5.31%.