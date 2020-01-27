what are Analysts report about Team, Inc.(NYSE:TISI): AU Optronics Corp(NYSE:AUO)

Team, Inc. (TISI) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -200%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Team, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Team, Inc. as 296.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Team, Inc. is 291 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 304.25 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 309.8 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 149.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 46.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Team, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.83%, where Monthly Performance is -5.23%, Quarterly performance is -15.5%, 6 Months performance is -5.05% and yearly performance percentage is 1.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.50% and Monthly Volatility of 2.08%.