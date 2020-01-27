what are Analysts report about China Life Insurance Company Limited(NYSE:LFC): FormFactor, Inc.(NASDAQ:FORM)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for China Life Insurance Company Limited and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on China Life Insurance Company Limited, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 275.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, China Life Insurance Company Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.03%, where Monthly Performance is -4.48%, Quarterly performance is 4.5%, 6 Months performance is -0.61% and yearly performance percentage is 7.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.47% and Monthly Volatility of 1.08%.

FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FormFactor, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.31/share and a High Estimate of $0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FormFactor, Inc. as 173.99 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FormFactor, Inc. is 173.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 174.25 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 140.89 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FORM to be 3.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 30%. For the next 5 years, FormFactor, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.95% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FormFactor, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 496.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.7 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FormFactor, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.33%, where Monthly Performance is 4.42%, Quarterly performance is 32.89%, 6 Months performance is 64.85% and yearly performance percentage is 95.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.68% and Monthly Volatility of 2.26%.