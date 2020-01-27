Revenue Estimates Analysis of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.(NYSE:NM): Veoneer, Inc.(NYSE:VNE)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.76/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.6/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 58%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. as 146 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is 146 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 146 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 139.18 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 64.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -77.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.14%, where Monthly Performance is -27.97%, Quarterly performance is -41.5%, 6 Months performance is -51.69% and yearly performance percentage is 39.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.11% and Monthly Volatility of 4.40%.

Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Veoneer, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.58/share and a High Estimate of $-0.98/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Veoneer, Inc. as 460.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Veoneer, Inc. is 450.26 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 488 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 535 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VNE to be 21.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25.48%. For the next 5 years, Veoneer, Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -62.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Veoneer, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 460.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -18.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -28.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -11.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Veoneer, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.62%, where Monthly Performance is -15.88%, Quarterly performance is -18.95%, 6 Months performance is -23.82% and yearly performance percentage is -54.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.54% and Monthly Volatility of 3.32%.