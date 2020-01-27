Revenue Estimates Analysis of Drive Shack Inc.(NYSE:DS): Prudential Financial, Inc.(NYSE:PRU)

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) will report its next earnings on Feb 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -42.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Drive Shack Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.26/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Drive Shack Inc. as 52.69 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Drive Shack Inc. is 49.91 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 55.47 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 69.29 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DS to be 85.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 66.67%. For the next 5 years, Drive Shack Inc. is expecting Growth of 54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.28% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 332.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -108.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -20.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Drive Shack Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.68%, where Monthly Performance is 5%, Quarterly performance is -6.12%, 6 Months performance is -20.99% and yearly performance percentage is -9.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.46% and Monthly Volatility of 3.50%.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $3.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Prudential Financial, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.9/share and a High Estimate of $2.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. as 15.22 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Prudential Financial, Inc. is 14.01 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 16.26 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 17.78 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRU to be -15.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0.67%. For the next 5 years, Prudential Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Prudential Financial, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Prudential Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.96%, where Monthly Performance is -0.81%, Quarterly performance is 2.13%, 6 Months performance is -8.73% and yearly performance percentage is 2.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.88% and Monthly Volatility of 1.31%.