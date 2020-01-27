Price Target Analysis of Whiting Petroleum Corporation(NYSE:WLL): Encore Capital Group Inc(NASDAQ:ECPG)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.29/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -322.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Whiting Petroleum Corporation and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.56/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corporation as 382.06 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Whiting Petroleum Corporation is 329.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 453.76 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 473.23 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WLL to be -420%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 43.75%. For the next 5 years, Whiting Petroleum Corporation is expecting Growth of 69.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -148.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Whiting Petroleum Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Whiting Petroleum Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -15.93%, where Monthly Performance is -28.63%, Quarterly performance is -31.68%, 6 Months performance is -69.61% and yearly performance percentage is -81.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.45% and Monthly Volatility of 7.41%.

Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Encore Capital Group Inc and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.37/share and a High Estimate of $1.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Encore Capital Group Inc as 348.32 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Encore Capital Group Inc is 337 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 359.58 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 348.72 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ECPG to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.74%. For the next 5 years, Encore Capital Group Inc is expecting Growth of 8.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Encore Capital Group Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 248.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Encore Capital Group Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.68%, where Monthly Performance is -0.85%, Quarterly performance is 6.26%, 6 Months performance is 2.33% and yearly performance percentage is 26.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.33% and Monthly Volatility of 2.15%.