Price Target Analysis of ResMed Inc.(NYSE:RMD): Copart, Inc.(NASDAQ:CPRT)

ResMed Inc. (RMD) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ResMed Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.96/share and a High Estimate of $1.08/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RMD to be 1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.61%. For the next 5 years, ResMed Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ResMed Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 508.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 55.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ResMed Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.03%, where Monthly Performance is 4.3%, Quarterly performance is 28.13%, 6 Months performance is 31.13% and yearly performance percentage is 38.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.58% and Monthly Volatility of 1.40%.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.65/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Copart, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.66/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.62/share and a High Estimate of $0.69/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CPRT to be 25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.67%. For the next 5 years, Copart, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 23.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Copart, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.36 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 27.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 41%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 27.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Copart, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.17%, where Monthly Performance is 11.59%, Quarterly performance is 20.77%, 6 Months performance is 26.72% and yearly performance percentage is 102.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.66% and Monthly Volatility of 1.44%.