Investors Catching Stocks Novo Nordisk A/S(NYSE:NVO): Covanta Holding Corporation(NYSE:CVA)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) will report its next earnings on Jan 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Novo Nordisk A/S and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.55/share and a High Estimate of $0.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S as 4.76 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S is 4.76 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.76 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.55 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 33.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 75.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 73.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Novo Nordisk A/S currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.38%, where Monthly Performance is 5.93%, Quarterly performance is 14.17%, 6 Months performance is 24.96% and yearly performance percentage is 30.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.09% and Monthly Volatility of 1.02%.

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Covanta Holding Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Covanta Holding Corporation as 480.25 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Covanta Holding Corporation is 466.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 486.99 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 500 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CVA to be 75%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -833.33%. For the next 5 years, Covanta Holding Corporation is expecting Growth of -300% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 150% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Covanta Holding Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 884.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 262.41 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Covanta Holding Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.12%, where Monthly Performance is 1.06%, Quarterly performance is -0.52%, 6 Months performance is -11.92% and yearly performance percentage is -3.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.62% and Monthly Volatility of 1.68%.