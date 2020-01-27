Earnings Analysis of Amedisys Inc(NASDAQ:AMED): Fulton Financial Corporation(NASDAQ:FULT)

Amedisys Inc (AMED) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.89/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.26/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 29.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Amedisys Inc and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.92/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.88/share and a High Estimate of $1.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Amedisys Inc as 511.55 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Amedisys Inc is 506 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 515.56 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 434.38 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMED to be 2.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.6%. For the next 5 years, Amedisys Inc is expecting Growth of 13.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Amedisys Inc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 237.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 36.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Amedisys Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.29%, where Monthly Performance is 10.56%, Quarterly performance is 33.72%, 6 Months performance is 35.17% and yearly performance percentage is 40.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.09% and Monthly Volatility of 2.13%.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) will report its next earnings on Jan 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fulton Financial Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fulton Financial Corporation as 185.87 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fulton Financial Corporation is 159.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 215 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 165.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FULT to be -3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.86%. For the next 5 years, Fulton Financial Corporation is expecting Growth of 5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fulton Financial Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 894.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.32 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fulton Financial Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.26%, where Monthly Performance is -3.25%, Quarterly performance is 1.93%, 6 Months performance is 1.57% and yearly performance percentage is 6.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.33% and Monthly Volatility of 1.47%.