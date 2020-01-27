Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Stifel Financial Corporation(NYSE:SF): Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.(NYSE:FSM)

Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) will report its next earnings on Jan 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.5/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Stifel Financial Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.53/share and a High Estimate of $1.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Stifel Financial Corporation as 857.35 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Stifel Financial Corporation is 846 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 873.18 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 793.45 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Stifel Financial Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 368.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Stifel Financial Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.88%, where Monthly Performance is 0.89%, Quarterly performance is 11.41%, 6 Months performance is 4.35% and yearly performance percentage is 31.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.95% and Monthly Volatility of 1.75%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 97.86 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.12%, where Monthly Performance is 11.99%, Quarterly performance is 32.58%, 6 Months performance is 5.12% and yearly performance percentage is 18.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.53% and Monthly Volatility of 4.30%.