Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.(NASDAQ:BECN): JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.(NYSE:JELD)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -14%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.52/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BECN to be -28.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 26.67%. For the next 5 years, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 521.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.66%, where Monthly Performance is 10.89%, Quarterly performance is 5.68%, 6 Months performance is -7.73% and yearly performance percentage is -0.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.73% and Monthly Volatility of 2.46%.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -29.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. as 1.05 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is 1.04 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.06 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.09 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JELD to be -29.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.04%. For the next 5 years, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is expecting Growth of 32.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 645.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.02%, where Monthly Performance is 12.13%, Quarterly performance is 52.3%, 6 Months performance is 21.42% and yearly performance percentage is 59.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.27% and Monthly Volatility of 2.49%.