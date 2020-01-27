Analysts showing optimistic trends for Lockheed Martin Corporation(NYSE:LMT): Activision Blizzard, Inc(NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $5.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $5.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.64/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lockheed Martin Corporation and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $5.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $4.88/share and a High Estimate of $5.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lockheed Martin Corporation as 15.27 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lockheed Martin Corporation is 15.16 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 15.38 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 14.41 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LMT to be 13.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.17%. For the next 5 years, Lockheed Martin Corporation is expecting Growth of 12.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 23.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lockheed Martin Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.7 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 225.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 41.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lockheed Martin Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.6%, where Monthly Performance is 10.36%, Quarterly performance is 15.92%, 6 Months performance is 16.79% and yearly performance percentage is 51.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.00% and Monthly Volatility of 1.34%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 39.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Activision Blizzard, Inc and for the current quarter 29 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.14/share and a High Estimate of $1.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 27 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc as 2.68 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Activision Blizzard, Inc is 2.59 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.76 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.83 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ATVI to be -7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.13%. For the next 5 years, Activision Blizzard, Inc is expecting Growth of 14.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Activision Blizzard, Inc, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Activision Blizzard, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.7%, where Monthly Performance is 0.87%, Quarterly performance is 8.39%, 6 Months performance is 25.87% and yearly performance percentage is 25.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.74% and Monthly Volatility of 1.79%.