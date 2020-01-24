What do Analysts Say about Iridium Communications Inc(NASDAQ:IRDM): Broadcom Inc.(NASDAQ:AVGO)

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Iridium Communications Inc and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.55/share and a High Estimate of $-0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Iridium Communications Inc as 138.76 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Iridium Communications Inc is 135.39 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 143.09 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 132.16 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IRDM to be -100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.22%. For the next 5 years, Iridium Communications Inc is expecting Growth of 45.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -159.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Iridium Communications Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 632.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -4.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Iridium Communications Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.57%, where Monthly Performance is 5.33%, Quarterly performance is 8.58%, 6 Months performance is 3.29% and yearly performance percentage is 39.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.77% and Monthly Volatility of 2.88%.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) will report its next earnings on Dec 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $5.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $5.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Broadcom Inc. and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $5.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $4.71/share and a High Estimate of $6.16/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AVGO to be -6.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.26%. For the next 5 years, Broadcom Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Broadcom Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.23 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 49.43 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Broadcom Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.45%, where Monthly Performance is 0.2%, Quarterly performance is 11.2%, 6 Months performance is 5.23% and yearly performance percentage is 24.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.82% and Monthly Volatility of 1.73%.