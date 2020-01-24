Revenue Estimates Analysis of 58.com Inc.(NYSE:WUBA): Quanta Services, Inc.(NYSE:PWR)

58.com Inc. (WUBA) will report its next earnings on Nov 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.96/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.82/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for 58.com Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.78/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.69/share and a High Estimate of $0.85/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for 58.com Inc. as 593.59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for 58.com Inc. is 585.35 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 599 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 525.89 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WUBA to be 57.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -53.62%. For the next 5 years, 58.com Inc. is expecting Growth of -49.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 205.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on 58.com Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 713.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, 58.com Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.63%, where Monthly Performance is -0.63%, Quarterly performance is 29%, 6 Months performance is 8.48% and yearly performance percentage is 6.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.73% and Monthly Volatility of 2.46%.

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Quanta Services, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.83/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.79/share and a High Estimate of $0.87/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Quanta Services, Inc. as 3.03 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Quanta Services, Inc. is 3 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.06 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.11 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PWR to be -12.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -22.92%. For the next 5 years, Quanta Services, Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Quanta Services, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Quanta Services, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.16%, where Monthly Performance is -0.39%, Quarterly performance is 0.61%, 6 Months performance is 7.31% and yearly performance percentage is 23.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.47% and Monthly Volatility of 1.48%.