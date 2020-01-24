Price Target Analysis of Superior Energy Services, Inc.(NYSE:SPN): Hasbro, Inc.(NASDAQ:HAS)

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) will report its next earnings on Jan 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-2.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Superior Energy Services, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.83/share and a High Estimate of $-1.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Superior Energy Services, Inc. as 395.68 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Superior Energy Services, Inc. is 347 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 419 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 539.33 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPN to be -14.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.94%. For the next 5 years, Superior Energy Services, Inc. is expecting Growth of 38.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Superior Energy Services, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 99.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -41.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -420.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -48.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Superior Energy Services, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.04%, where Monthly Performance is -0.21%, Quarterly performance is 15.85%, 6 Months performance is -46.92% and yearly performance percentage is -86.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.17% and Monthly Volatility of 9.32%.

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.84/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hasbro, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.77/share and a High Estimate of $1.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. as 1.44 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hasbro, Inc. is 1.36 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.49 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.39 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HAS to be -27.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -28.57%. For the next 5 years, Hasbro, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hasbro, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 49.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hasbro, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.38%, where Monthly Performance is 1.82%, Quarterly performance is 5.46%, 6 Months performance is -13.42% and yearly performance percentage is 19.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.52% and Monthly Volatility of 1.79%.