Price Target Analysis of Garmin Ltd.(NASDAQ:GRMN): Gilead Sciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:GILD)

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.95/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Garmin Ltd. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.99/share and a High Estimate of $1.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Garmin Ltd. as 1 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Garmin Ltd. is 995.01 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.03 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 932.11 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GRMN to be -2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 17.81%. For the next 5 years, Garmin Ltd. is expecting Growth of 2.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Garmin Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 932.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.52 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Garmin Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.47%, where Monthly Performance is 1.91%, Quarterly performance is 15.03%, 6 Months performance is 26.51% and yearly performance percentage is 48.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.39% and Monthly Volatility of 1.05%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.74/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gilead Sciences, Inc. and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.46/share and a High Estimate of $1.85/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. as 5.71 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. is 5.48 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.79 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GILD to be 16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.7%. For the next 5 years, Gilead Sciences, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.95% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gilead Sciences, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gilead Sciences, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.25%, where Monthly Performance is -4.35%, Quarterly performance is -2.92%, 6 Months performance is -4.05% and yearly performance percentage is -6.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.63% and Monthly Volatility of 1.48%.