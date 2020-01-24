Investors Catching Stocks Trustmark Corporation(NASDAQ:TRMK): Spotify Technology S.A.(NYSE:SPOT)

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Trustmark Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.54/share and a High Estimate of $0.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Trustmark Corporation as 156.19 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Trustmark Corporation is 153.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 157.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 151.97 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRMK to be 3.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.92%. For the next 5 years, Trustmark Corporation is expecting Growth of -5.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.79% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 189.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.48 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Trustmark Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.82%, where Monthly Performance is -3.47%, Quarterly performance is -2.81%, 6 Months performance is -3.03% and yearly performance percentage is 11.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.19% and Monthly Volatility of 1.24%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.71/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 229%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Spotify Technology S.A. and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. as 2.09 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Spotify Technology S.A. is 2.06 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.14 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.69 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPOT to be -217.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10%. For the next 5 years, Spotify Technology S.A. is expecting Growth of 61.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -125% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Spotify Technology S.A., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 53.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Spotify Technology S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.28%, where Monthly Performance is -0.89%, Quarterly performance is 26.24%, 6 Months performance is -2.21% and yearly performance percentage is 13.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.99% and Monthly Volatility of 2.42%.