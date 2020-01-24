Earnings Analysis of Innoviva, Inc.(NASDAQ:INVA): Genpact Limited(NYSE:G)

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Innoviva, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Innoviva, Inc. as 71.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Innoviva, Inc. is 71.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 71.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 79.86 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Innoviva, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 630.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.34 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 61.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 179.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 81%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Innoviva, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.21%, where Monthly Performance is 1.16%, Quarterly performance is 31.96%, 6 Months performance is 10.28% and yearly performance percentage is -27.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.93% and Monthly Volatility of 1.91%.

Genpact Limited (G) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Genpact Limited and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.54/share and a High Estimate of $0.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Genpact Limited as 911.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Genpact Limited is 897.99 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 919.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 835.34 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for G to be 7.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.63%. For the next 5 years, Genpact Limited is expecting Growth of 12.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Genpact Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Genpact Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.18%, where Monthly Performance is 5.11%, Quarterly performance is 17.95%, 6 Months performance is 12.93% and yearly performance percentage is 54.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.18% and Monthly Volatility of 1.10%.