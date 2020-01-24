Analysts showing optimistic trends for GW Pharmaceuticals Plc(NASDAQ:GWPH): Affimed N.V.(NASDAQ:AFMD)

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.85/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 43.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GW Pharmaceuticals Plc and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.72/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.73/share and a High Estimate of $-0.71/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals Plc as 103.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GW Pharmaceuticals Plc is 95.52 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 108.34 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.65 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 750.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GW Pharmaceuticals Plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.95%, where Monthly Performance is 8.95%, Quarterly performance is -6.79%, 6 Months performance is -28.43% and yearly performance percentage is -14.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.10% and Monthly Volatility of 4.19%.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Affimed N.V. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.25/share and a High Estimate of $-0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Affimed N.V. as 2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Affimed N.V. is 200 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.84 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 25.58 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Affimed N.V., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 849.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -10.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -30.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -43.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Affimed N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.52%, where Monthly Performance is 6.91%, Quarterly performance is 5%, 6 Months performance is 0.68% and yearly performance percentage is -11.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.81% and Monthly Volatility of 6.11%.