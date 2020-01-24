Analysts showing optimistic trends for ArQule, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARQL): NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP(NYSE:NGL)

ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ArQule, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.11/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -27%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -33.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ArQule, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.1%, where Monthly Performance is -0.32%, Quarterly performance is 131.62%, 6 Months performance is 93.61% and yearly performance percentage is 443.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.14% and Monthly Volatility of 0.60%.

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NGL) will report its next earnings on Feb 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.88/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1175%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NGL to be -70.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 45%. For the next 5 years, NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP is expecting Growth of 146.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -66.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.64%, where Monthly Performance is 1.54%, Quarterly performance is -3.86%, 6 Months performance is -27.49% and yearly performance percentage is 0.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.11% and Monthly Volatility of 3.18%.