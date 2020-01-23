What are analysts Suggestions on Ambarella, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMBA): MKS Instruments, Inc.(NASDAQ:MKSI)

Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ambarella, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ambarella, Inc. as 57.18 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ambarella, Inc. is 57 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 58 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 51.07 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMBA to be -14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Ambarella, Inc. is expecting Growth of -18.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ambarella, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 622.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 107.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ambarella, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.8%, where Monthly Performance is 6.11%, Quarterly performance is 12.64%, 6 Months performance is 25.1% and yearly performance percentage is 70.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.88% and Monthly Volatility of 2.68%.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MKS Instruments, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.02/share and a High Estimate of $1.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. as 474.18 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MKS Instruments, Inc. is 469.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 488.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 460.54 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MKSI to be -30.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.61%. For the next 5 years, MKS Instruments, Inc. is expecting Growth of 39.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -44.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MKS Instruments, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 421.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 38.11 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MKS Instruments, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.27%, where Monthly Performance is 5.76%, Quarterly performance is 22.71%, 6 Months performance is 38.71% and yearly performance percentage is 63.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.78% and Monthly Volatility of 2.28%.