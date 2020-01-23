what are Analysts report about Teligent, Inc.(NASDAQ:TLGT): NOW Inc.(NYSE:DNOW)

Teligent, Inc. (TLGT) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Teligent, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Teligent, Inc. as 19.66 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Teligent, Inc. is 18.94 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 20.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 16.78 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TLGT to be 88.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 55.56%. For the next 5 years, Teligent, Inc. is expecting Growth of 78.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 34.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Teligent, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 408.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -17.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -388.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -11.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Teligent, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.94%, where Monthly Performance is -15.6%, Quarterly performance is -37.48%, 6 Months performance is -37.01% and yearly performance percentage is -76.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.03% and Monthly Volatility of 10.80%.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NOW Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NOW Inc. as 674.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NOW Inc. is 661 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 687 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 764 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DNOW to be -90.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -41.67%. For the next 5 years, NOW Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NOW Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NOW Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.17%, where Monthly Performance is -7.77%, Quarterly performance is 0.38%, 6 Months performance is -16.26% and yearly performance percentage is -20.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.56% and Monthly Volatility of 2.93%.