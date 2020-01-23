Revenue Estimates Analysis of TransCanada Corporation(NYSE:TRP): Virtu Financial, Inc.(NASDAQ:VIRT)

TransCanada Corporation (TRP) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.65/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TransCanada Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.6/share and a High Estimate of $0.75/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TransCanada Corporation as 2.38 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TransCanada Corporation is 2.13 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.75 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.67 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRP to be -3.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5%. For the next 5 years, TransCanada Corporation is expecting Growth of 1.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TransCanada Corporation, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 7 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TransCanada Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.73%, where Monthly Performance is 3.1%, Quarterly performance is 4.47%, 6 Months performance is 7.73% and yearly performance percentage is 30.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.14% and Monthly Volatility of 1.24%.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -8.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Virtu Financial, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Virtu Financial, Inc. as 238.51 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Virtu Financial, Inc. is 227.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 247.56 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 299.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VIRT to be -67.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.94%. For the next 5 years, Virtu Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of 54.4% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -53.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Virtu Financial, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 901.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 41.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 27.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Virtu Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.39%, where Monthly Performance is -7.16%, Quarterly performance is -10.22%, 6 Months performance is -29.73% and yearly performance percentage is -42.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.43% and Monthly Volatility of 3.06%.