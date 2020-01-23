Revenue Estimates Analysis of Crown Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CCK): REGENXBIO Inc.(NASDAQ:RGNX)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Crown Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.95/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.93/share and a High Estimate of $0.98/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. as 2.72 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Crown Holdings, Inc. is 2.67 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.79 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.73 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CCK to be -5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.67%. For the next 5 years, Crown Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Crown Holdings, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.34 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 38.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Crown Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.64%, where Monthly Performance is 6.25%, Quarterly performance is 8.1%, 6 Months performance is 18.58% and yearly performance percentage is 57.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.93% and Monthly Volatility of 1.78%.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -32.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for REGENXBIO Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. as 39.67 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for REGENXBIO Inc. is 11.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 67.54 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 40.78 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RGNX to be -1100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.12%. For the next 5 years, REGENXBIO Inc. is expecting Growth of 39.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -190.34% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on REGENXBIO Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 504.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, REGENXBIO Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.09%, where Monthly Performance is 12.13%, Quarterly performance is 19.18%, 6 Months performance is -4.48% and yearly performance percentage is 6.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.61% and Monthly Volatility of 4.98%.