Price Target Analysis of Children’s Place, Inc. (The)(NASDAQ:PLCE): Digital Turbine, Inc.(NASDAQ:APPS)

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (PLCE) will report its next earnings on Dec 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Children’s Place, Inc. (The) and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.48/share and a High Estimate of $1.67/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Children’s Place, Inc. (The) as 508.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Children’s Place, Inc. (The) is 503.65 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 511.05 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 530.56 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PLCE to be 41.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 100%. For the next 5 years, Children’s Place, Inc. (The) is expecting Growth of 25.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Children’s Place, Inc. (The), where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 944.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 28.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Children’s Place, Inc. (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.63%, where Monthly Performance is 0.29%, Quarterly performance is -16.17%, 6 Months performance is -31.54% and yearly performance percentage is -30.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.12% and Monthly Volatility of 3.29%.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Digital Turbine, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for APPS to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 33.33%. For the next 5 years, Digital Turbine, Inc. is expecting Growth of 19.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 162.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Digital Turbine, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.01.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -29.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Digital Turbine, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.52%, where Monthly Performance is -7.63%, Quarterly performance is 3.85%, 6 Months performance is 38.19% and yearly performance percentage is 231.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.01% and Monthly Volatility of 4.76%.