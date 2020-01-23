Investors Catching Stocks JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited(NYSE:JKS): Banco Bradesco Sa(NYSE:BBD)

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.86/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.83/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.06/share and a High Estimate of $1.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited as 1.21 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited is 1.2 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.21 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.12 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JKS to be 230%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 975%. For the next 5 years, JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited is expecting Growth of 105.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 51.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 966.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.94%, where Monthly Performance is -2.93%, Quarterly performance is 38.38%, 6 Months performance is 3.77% and yearly performance percentage is 74.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.71% and Monthly Volatility of 3.65%.

Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Banco Bradesco Sa and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BBD to be 5.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.76%. For the next 5 years, Banco Bradesco Sa is expecting Growth of 8.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Banco Bradesco Sa, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 13.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.46 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Banco Bradesco Sa currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.3%, where Monthly Performance is -8.16%, Quarterly performance is 0.19%, 6 Months performance is -16.48% and yearly performance percentage is -6.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.13% and Monthly Volatility of 1.78%.