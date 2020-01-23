Earnings Analysis of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:HA): TPI Composites, Inc.(NASDAQ:TPIC)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.77/share and a High Estimate of $1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. as 707.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. is 703.16 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 710 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 697.47 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HA to be -13%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -70.15%. For the next 5 years, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of -17.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 535.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.86 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.65%, where Monthly Performance is -4.21%, Quarterly performance is -1.19%, 6 Months performance is 5.2% and yearly performance percentage is -11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.83% and Monthly Volatility of 2.77%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TPI Composites, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TPI Composites, Inc. as 424.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TPI Composites, Inc. is 378.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 454.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 290.06 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TPIC to be 253.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 185.71%. For the next 5 years, TPI Composites, Inc. is expecting Growth of 569.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -375% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TPI Composites, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 522.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TPI Composites, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.97%, where Monthly Performance is 14.06%, Quarterly performance is 8.99%, 6 Months performance is -19.96% and yearly performance percentage is -28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.50% and Monthly Volatility of 3.06%.