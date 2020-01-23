Comprehensive Stock Analysis of STORE Capital Corporation(NYSE:STOR): Denny’s Corporation(NASDAQ:DENN)

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 108.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for STORE Capital Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for STORE Capital Corporation as 164.38 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for STORE Capital Corporation is 156.04 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 173 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 139.21 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for STOR to be -2.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.08%. For the next 5 years, STORE Capital Corporation is expecting Growth of 5.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on STORE Capital Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 38.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, STORE Capital Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.35%, where Monthly Performance is 3.4%, Quarterly performance is -0.7%, 6 Months performance is 12.15% and yearly performance percentage is 26.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.63% and Monthly Volatility of 1.62%.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Denny’s Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Denny’s Corporation as 105.52 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Denny’s Corporation is 95.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 112.31 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 159.55 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DENN to be -5.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 30.77%. For the next 5 years, Denny’s Corporation is expecting Growth of 18.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Denny’s Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 453.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 27%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -82.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 35.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Denny’s Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.69%, where Monthly Performance is 4.78%, Quarterly performance is -4.23%, 6 Months performance is -2.05% and yearly performance percentage is 16.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.07% and Monthly Volatility of 1.85%.