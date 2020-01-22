What do Analysts Say about FleetCor Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:FLT): ServiceNow, Inc.(NYSE:NOW)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $3.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $3.09/share and a High Estimate of $3.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. as 704.51 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is 691 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 713.36 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 643.42 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FLT to be 12.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.73%. For the next 5 years, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FleetCor Technologies, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 686.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.12 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 26.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.87%, where Monthly Performance is 4.78%, Quarterly performance is 6.56%, 6 Months performance is 7.84% and yearly performance percentage is 56.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.81% and Monthly Volatility of 2.11%.

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.99/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ServiceNow, Inc. and for the current quarter 33 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.87/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.76/share and a High Estimate of $0.98/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 31 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ServiceNow, Inc. as 941.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ServiceNow, Inc. is 931 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 951.05 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 715.44 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NOW to be 14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 34.33%. For the next 5 years, ServiceNow, Inc. is expecting Growth of 31.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 30.12% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ServiceNow, Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1778.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 74.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ServiceNow, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3%, where Monthly Performance is 12.81%, Quarterly performance is 28.8%, 6 Months performance is 6.52% and yearly performance percentage is 64.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.53% and Monthly Volatility of 1.80%.