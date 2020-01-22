What are analysts Suggestions on Pan American Silver Corp.(NASDAQ:PAAS): Seattle Genetics, Inc.(NASDAQ:SGEN)

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 218.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pan American Silver Corp. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. as 409.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. is 396.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 429.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 173.36 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PAAS to be 2700%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 400%. For the next 5 years, Pan American Silver Corp. is expecting Growth of 26.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 69.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pan American Silver Corp., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1381.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pan American Silver Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.5%, where Monthly Performance is 1.94%, Quarterly performance is 34.76%, 6 Months performance is 40.76% and yearly performance percentage is 55.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.13% and Monthly Volatility of 3.26%.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -52.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Seattle Genetics, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.58/share and a High Estimate of $-0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Seattle Genetics, Inc. as 221.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Seattle Genetics, Inc. is 211.04 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 236 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 174.51 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SGEN to be 21.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25%. For the next 5 years, Seattle Genetics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 57.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Seattle Genetics, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -18%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -21.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -18.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Seattle Genetics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.03%, where Monthly Performance is -3.61%, Quarterly performance is 24.34%, 6 Months performance is 42.86% and yearly performance percentage is 47.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.39% and Monthly Volatility of 2.68%.