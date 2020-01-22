What are analysts Suggestions on Link Motion Inc.(NYSE:LKM): Salesforce.com Inc(NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) will report its next earnings on Dec 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Salesforce.com Inc and for the current quarter 35 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.54/share and a High Estimate of $0.67/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 32 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Salesforce.com Inc as 4.75 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Salesforce.com Inc is 4.74 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.79 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.6 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CRM to be -21.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -25.81%. For the next 5 years, Salesforce.com Inc is expecting Growth of 7.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Salesforce.com Inc, where 9 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.23 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 185.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 59.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Salesforce.com Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.77%, where Monthly Performance is 14.73%, Quarterly performance is 28.58%, 6 Months performance is 17.48% and yearly performance percentage is 21.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.42% and Monthly Volatility of 1.64%.