what are Analysts report about Radian Group Inc.(NYSE:RDN): Williams-Sonoma, Inc.(NYSE:WSM)

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) will report its next earnings on Feb 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.73/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Radian Group Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.71/share and a High Estimate of $0.82/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Radian Group Inc. as 280.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Radian Group Inc. is 272 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 289.81 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 261.68 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RDN to be 8.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.85%. For the next 5 years, Radian Group Inc. is expecting Growth of 2.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Radian Group Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Radian Group Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.34%, where Monthly Performance is -3.15%, Quarterly performance is 4.7%, 6 Months performance is 7.83% and yearly performance percentage is 38.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.07% and Monthly Volatility of 1.21%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.93/share and a High Estimate of $2.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. as 1.83 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is 1.77 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.9 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.84 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WSM to be -2.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.47%. For the next 5 years, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Williams-Sonoma, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 979.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 30.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.85%, where Monthly Performance is 4.89%, Quarterly performance is 9.96%, 6 Months performance is 10.38% and yearly performance percentage is 41.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.26% and Monthly Volatility of 1.64%.