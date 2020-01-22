what are Analysts report about Hortonworks, Inc.(NASDAQ:HDP): Shopify Inc.(NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.4/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -363.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Shopify Inc. and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 29 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Shopify Inc. as 481.82 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Shopify Inc. is 475.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 493 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 343.86 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SHOP to be -3.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 33.33%. For the next 5 years, Shopify Inc. is expecting Growth of 325.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -47.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Shopify Inc., where 8 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 3 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 500.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -4.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Shopify Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.72%, where Monthly Performance is 17.26%, Quarterly performance is 48.07%, 6 Months performance is 38.84% and yearly performance percentage is 193.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.70% and Monthly Volatility of 3.02%.