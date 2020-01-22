Revenue Estimates Analysis of International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.(NYSE:IFF): Vistra Energy Corp.(NYSE:VST)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.53/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.35/share and a High Estimate of $1.52/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. as 1.27 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. is 1.23 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.22 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IFF to be 16.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.73%. For the next 5 years, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.84%, where Monthly Performance is 10.06%, Quarterly performance is 14.39%, 6 Months performance is -5.12% and yearly performance percentage is -2.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.06% and Monthly Volatility of 1.81%.

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.64/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -73.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vistra Energy Corp. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.83/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vistra Energy Corp. as 4.11 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vistra Energy Corp. is 3.03 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.76 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.56 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VST to be 300%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 80%. For the next 5 years, Vistra Energy Corp. is expecting Growth of 19.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9950% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vistra Energy Corp., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vistra Energy Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.8%, where Monthly Performance is -4.9%, Quarterly performance is -15.23%, 6 Months performance is 5.09% and yearly performance percentage is -6.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.77% and Monthly Volatility of 1.91%.