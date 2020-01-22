Revenue Estimates Analysis of Encana Corporation(NYSE:ECA): Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:SUPN)

Encana Corporation (ECA) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Encana Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Encana Corporation as 1.88 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Encana Corporation is 1.75 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.38 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ECA to be -50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.43%. For the next 5 years, Encana Corporation is expecting Growth of -8.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -25.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Encana Corporation, where 8 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 3 analysts have given a Buy signal, 7 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 19.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Encana Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.97%, where Monthly Performance is -11.8%, Quarterly performance is -2.46%, 6 Months performance is -14.1% and yearly performance percentage is -43.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.49% and Monthly Volatility of 3.80%.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.56/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 111.53 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 104.77 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 130 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 115.93 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SUPN to be 18.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -14.71%. For the next 5 years, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of -28.93% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.49% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 710.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.57%, where Monthly Performance is 8.65%, Quarterly performance is -3.82%, 6 Months performance is -23.06% and yearly performance percentage is -35.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.08% and Monthly Volatility of 2.96%.