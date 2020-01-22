Revenue Estimates Analysis of Aon plc(NYSE:AON): The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:HAIN)

Aon plc (AON) will report its next earnings on Jan 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aon plc and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.4/share and a High Estimate of $2.51/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Aon plc as 2.85 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Aon plc is 2.81 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.96 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.77 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AON to be 15.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.08%. For the next 5 years, Aon plc is expecting Growth of 13.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aon plc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 840.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 37%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aon plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.05%, where Monthly Performance is 2.54%, Quarterly performance is 9.51%, 6 Months performance is 8.81% and yearly performance percentage is 36.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.10% and Monthly Volatility of 1.13%.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.17/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HAIN to be 7.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.76%. For the next 5 years, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 27.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 673.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -16.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.09%, where Monthly Performance is 1.03%, Quarterly performance is 14.98%, 6 Months performance is 23.21% and yearly performance percentage is 37.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.09% and Monthly Volatility of 1.97%.