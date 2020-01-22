Price Target Analysis of Nordic American Tankers Limited(NYSE:NAT): Autoliv, Inc.(NYSE:ALV)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nordic American Tankers Limited and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nordic American Tankers Limited as 73.28 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited is 71.01 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 74.92 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 44.19 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nordic American Tankers Limited, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nordic American Tankers Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.78%, where Monthly Performance is -0.9%, Quarterly performance is 10.5%, 6 Months performance is 102.75% and yearly performance percentage is 104.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.50% and Monthly Volatility of 5.49%.

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -8.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Autoliv, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.64/share and a High Estimate of $1.9/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. as 2.15 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Autoliv, Inc. is 2.13 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.2 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.19 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALV to be 26.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.67%. For the next 5 years, Autoliv, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Autoliv, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 439.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.74 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Autoliv, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.76%, where Monthly Performance is -8.15%, Quarterly performance is -0.78%, 6 Months performance is 10.61% and yearly performance percentage is 0.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.87% and Monthly Volatility of 1.40%.