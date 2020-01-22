Most Recent analysts Ratings: Essent Group Ltd.(NYSE:ESNT): Avinger, Inc.(NASDAQ:AVGR)

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) will report its next earnings on Feb 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Essent Group Ltd. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.34/share and a High Estimate of $1.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Essent Group Ltd. as 227.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Essent Group Ltd. is 217 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 235.14 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 193.12 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ESNT to be 5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.31%. For the next 5 years, Essent Group Ltd. is expecting Growth of 9.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Essent Group Ltd., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 511.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.43 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.51.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Essent Group Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.3%, where Monthly Performance is -3.17%, Quarterly performance is 2.16%, 6 Months performance is 11.51% and yearly performance percentage is 36.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.47% and Monthly Volatility of 1.54%.

Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Avinger, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.61/share and a High Estimate of $-0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Avinger, Inc. as 2.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Avinger, Inc. is 2.62 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.84 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.03 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Avinger, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 390 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -89.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -231.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Avinger, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.11%, where Monthly Performance is -3.97%, Quarterly performance is 9.01%, 6 Months performance is -44.75% and yearly performance percentage is -58.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.19% and Monthly Volatility of 7.70%.