Investors Catching Stocks Prothena Corporation plc(NASDAQ:PRTA): Container Store (The)(NYSE:TCS)

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Prothena Corporation plc and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.68/share and a High Estimate of $-0.51/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Prothena Corporation plc as 210 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Prothena Corporation plc is 100 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 300 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 194 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRTA to be -16.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -23.08%. For the next 5 years, Prothena Corporation plc is expecting Growth of 10.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 49.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Prothena Corporation plc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 230.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -16.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -25.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -42.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Prothena Corporation plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.67%, where Monthly Performance is 6.56%, Quarterly performance is 75.1%, 6 Months performance is 38.2% and yearly performance percentage is 13.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.74% and Monthly Volatility of 7.11%.

Container Store (The) (TCS) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Container Store (The) and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TCS to be -28.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.12%. For the next 5 years, Container Store (The) is expecting Growth of 4.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 278.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Container Store (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9%, where Monthly Performance is 10.07%, Quarterly performance is -4.68%, 6 Months performance is -29.11% and yearly performance percentage is -25.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.99% and Monthly Volatility of 5.03%.