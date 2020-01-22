Earnings Analysis of Xunlei Limited(NASDAQ:XNET): Waters Corporation(NYSE:WAT)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Xunlei Limited and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -14.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -20.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -12.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Xunlei Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.19%, where Monthly Performance is 10.44%, Quarterly performance is 123.21%, 6 Months performance is 133.04% and yearly performance percentage is 42.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.29% and Monthly Volatility of 7.45%.

Waters Corporation (WAT) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Waters Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.92/share and a High Estimate of $3.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Waters Corporation as 714.88 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Waters Corporation is 699.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 719.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 715.02 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WAT to be 5.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.88%. For the next 5 years, Waters Corporation is expecting Growth of 11.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Waters Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 453.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 18.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 71.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 24%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Waters Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.49%, where Monthly Performance is 6.41%, Quarterly performance is 12.94%, 6 Months performance is 12.8% and yearly performance percentage is 17.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.08% and Monthly Volatility of 1.64%.