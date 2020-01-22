Earnings Analysis of Duke Realty Corporation(NYSE:DRE): Ship Finance International Limited(NYSE:SFL)

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.62/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.48/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 342.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Duke Realty Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Duke Realty Corporation as 216.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Duke Realty Corporation is 213.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 219.87 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 202.86 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DRE to be 8.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.09%. For the next 5 years, Duke Realty Corporation is expecting Growth of 5.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Duke Realty Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 65.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Duke Realty Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.61%, where Monthly Performance is 5.09%, Quarterly performance is 5.8%, 6 Months performance is 9.07% and yearly performance percentage is 26.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.11% and Monthly Volatility of 1.21%.

Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -84%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ship Finance International Limited and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ship Finance International Limited as 119.98 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ship Finance International Limited is 118.94 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 121 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 118.57 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ship Finance International Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.18 and Average Volume (3 months) is 525.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ship Finance International Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.05%, where Monthly Performance is -0.63%, Quarterly performance is -3.38%, 6 Months performance is 10.42% and yearly performance percentage is 20.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.55% and Monthly Volatility of 1.28%.