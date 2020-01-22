Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Parker-Hannifin Corporation(NYSE:PH): American Homes 4 Rent(NYSE:AMH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Parker-Hannifin Corporation and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.19/share and a High Estimate of $2.46/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PH to be -8.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -14.51%. For the next 5 years, Parker-Hannifin Corporation is expecting Growth of 9.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.95% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Parker-Hannifin Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 872.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.72 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Parker-Hannifin Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.9%, where Monthly Performance is -2.17%, Quarterly performance is 9.49%, 6 Months performance is 18.65% and yearly performance percentage is 24.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.66% and Monthly Volatility of 1.40%.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Homes 4 Rent and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent as 285.37 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Homes 4 Rent is 277.57 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 305.16 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 270.32 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMH to be 3.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.41%. For the next 5 years, American Homes 4 Rent is expecting Growth of 7.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 101.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 101.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Homes 4 Rent currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.77%, where Monthly Performance is 6.2%, Quarterly performance is 4.84%, 6 Months performance is 8.93% and yearly performance percentage is 26.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.04% and Monthly Volatility of 1.29%.