Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Insulet Corporation(NASDAQ:PODD): SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:SSNC)

Insulet Corporation (PODD) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Insulet Corporation and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Insulet Corporation as 199.31 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Insulet Corporation is 194.05 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 206.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 164.91 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PODD to be -43.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Insulet Corporation is expecting Growth of 264.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 280% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Insulet Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 719.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 751.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 259.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Insulet Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.52%, where Monthly Performance is 10.7%, Quarterly performance is 24.2%, 6 Months performance is 57.98% and yearly performance percentage is 154.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.65% and Monthly Volatility of 2.57%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.89/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.97/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.95/share and a High Estimate of $0.99/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. as 1.17 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is 1.17 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.18 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.13 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SSNC to be 2.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.59%. For the next 5 years, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 27.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 47 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.5%, where Monthly Performance is 4.21%, Quarterly performance is 26.75%, 6 Months performance is 10.06% and yearly performance percentage is 30.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.37% and Monthly Volatility of 1.38%.