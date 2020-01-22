Analysts showing optimistic trends for Noodles & Company(NASDAQ:NDLS): Annaly Capital Management Inc(NYSE:NLY)

Noodles & Company (NDLS) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Noodles & Company and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Noodles & Company as 118.49 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Noodles & Company is 118 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 119 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 113.19 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NDLS to be 500%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 66.67%. For the next 5 years, Noodles & Company is expecting Growth of 45.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 750% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Noodles & Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 355.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 123.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -4.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Noodles & Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.84%, where Monthly Performance is 22.69%, Quarterly performance is 39.76%, 6 Months performance is -8.7% and yearly performance percentage is -7.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 26.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.37% and Monthly Volatility of 4.61%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Annaly Capital Management Inc and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Annaly Capital Management Inc as 1.02 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc is 978.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.1 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 859.67 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NLY to be -17.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -17.24%. For the next 5 years, Annaly Capital Management Inc is expecting Growth of 4.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Annaly Capital Management Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -43.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Annaly Capital Management Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.78%, where Monthly Performance is 2.31%, Quarterly performance is 10.93%, 6 Months performance is 2.96% and yearly performance percentage is -4.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.75% and Monthly Volatility of 0.89%.