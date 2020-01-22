Analysts showing optimistic trends for Enphase Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:ENPH): Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc.(NYSE:ANW)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Enphase Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. as 205.27 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Enphase Energy, Inc. is 200.87 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 208.04 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 92.29 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ENPH to be 725%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 187.5%. For the next 5 years, Enphase Energy, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 790% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Enphase Energy, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 90.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 62%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Enphase Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.53%, where Monthly Performance is 21.45%, Quarterly performance is 26.3%, 6 Months performance is 47.04% and yearly performance percentage is 378.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.71% and Monthly Volatility of 4.87%.